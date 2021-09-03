Tricksters of Picture (Books)
Ask your little ones who they think has the most tricks up their sleeve: kids who took over the world, a wild boar trying to protect what’s his or a crafty alligator looking for his next meal? Find out for yourselves with a fantastic list of tricksters who all star in their own picture books. Beware! There are some crafty characters so expect the unexpected.
Welcome to Chez Bob, which seems like a real restaurant…until you realize…it’s on an alligator’s NOSE! Bob’s got a hidden plan for his customers: “Birds will come to eat, but I will eat the birds!” As they fly in from all over the world to dine on Bob’s face, something starts to happen that takes the lazy, hungry reptile by surprise — the birds stay. “More yummy birds!” he rejoices — he’ll want for nothing! But when the time is right, will Bob make the right choice?
What the Dinosaurs Did at School
by Refe Tuma
by Susan Tuma
Every November, writer and social media master Refe Tuma and his wife, Susan, work into the night to bring their four children scenes from the secret lives of their toys–specifically the nighttime antics of their plastic dinosaurs. But in the follow-up to the hit What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night, these scampish dinosaurs make the trip to school, hidden in a kid’s backpack. Each scene is photographed in meticulous detail, letting viewers joyfully suspend disbelief and think to themselves–just LOOK at what these diminutive dinos did at school!
All Roy the wild boar wants is to enjoy his precious patch of delicious clover . . . but every time he turns around, his tasty treasure seems to be shrinking! Who's stealing his favorite meal from right under his snout? To make the tedious job of standing guard by the clover patch day and night more bearable, Roy's neighbor Jarvis the gopher helps by lending his never-ending stash of fascinating books that absorb Roy's attention—as the patch disappears bit by bit. All of that reading makes for a very smart boar, though . . . and in a surprise table-turning twist at the end, Roy might just get the better of that sneaky clover thief!
The Day the Kids Took Over
by Sam Apple
Illustrated by Julie Robine
Kids can imagine a world where they’re in charge — and ask the grown-ups for help when they need to — in this adorable and imaginative picture book.
The kids have some excellent ideas: turning the Grand Canyon into a ball pit, replacing all the sidewalks with trampolines.
But running the world is a tough job. After the kids build a massive house of candy and then immediately eat all of their own furniture, they begin to have second thoughts.
Will the kids give the adults one more chance to run the world?
In this laugh-out-loud illustrated adventure, the sneakiest seagull on the beach meets his match when a plucky crab makes a grab for the tastiest snacks.
Get a good look, because Smug Seagull just so happens to be the best snack swiper from shore to shore. That’s a fact!
Sandwiches. Pretzels. French Fries. You bring ’em to the beach, he’s going to swipe ’em. But when a crab with even better swiping skills comes along, this seagull will have to decide if there are enough treats on the beach for everyone.
Beloved author-illustrator Liz Climo is back with a hilarious take on (reluctant) friendship that will appeal to fans of We Don’t Eat Our Classmates and I Want My Hat Back!
When a carefree bunny is approached by a voracious bear in the woods, Bunny has just one request: “Please don’t eat me.”
But the bear has a never-ending list of requests, and Bunny realizes maybe Bear isn’t as hungry as he’d let on…maybe he just wants his new friend’s company for a while.
This witty and poignant exploration of predator and prey will have children and parents alike roaring with laughter–and looking for their next meal.