Sam Apple
Sam Apple is the author of picture book The Saddest Toilet in the World, and adult non-fiction titles American Parent and Schlepping Through the Alps. His work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Wired, The Financial Times Magazine, The MIT Technology Review, The NewYorker.com, and McSweeney’s, among many other publications. He teaches creative writing at the University of Pennsylvania.Read More
Julie Robine is an illustrator and designer based in Brooklyn, NY. Originally from Paris, Julie graduated from RISD and has been working (mostly) in the realm of children’s books and media ever since.
