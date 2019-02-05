Beloved author-illustrator Liz Climo is back with a hilarious take on (reluctant) friendship that will appeal to fans of We Don’t Eat Our Classmates and I Want My Hat Back!





This witty and poignant exploration of predator and prey will have children and parents alike roaring with laughter–and looking for their next meal.

When a carefree bunny is approached by a voracious bear in the woods, Bunny has just one request: “Please don’t eat me.”But the bear has a never-ending list of requests, and Bunny realizes maybe Bear isn’t as hungry as he’d let on…maybe he just wants his new friend’s company for a while.