Please Don't Eat Me
Beloved author-illustrator Liz Climo is back with a hilarious take on (reluctant) friendship that will appeal to fans of We Don’t Eat Our Classmates and I Want My Hat Back!
When a carefree bunny is approached by a voracious bear in the woods, Bunny has just one request: “Please don’t eat me.”
But the bear has a never-ending list of requests, and Bunny realizes maybe Bear isn’t as hungry as he’d let on…maybe he just wants his new friend’s company for a while.
This witty and poignant exploration of predator and prey will have children and parents alike roaring with laughter–and looking for their next meal.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Rory the Dinosaur Wants a Pet:
"The cartoon-style illustrations, achieved with "digital magic," are set off with plenty of white space, and...it is an appealing read-aloud. Children just developing a sense of humor will appreciate the innocent silliness of the tale."—Kirkus Reviews
"Climo's sweet digital illustrations brim with vibrant colors, and young listeners will enjoy noting the many witty visual details.... A perfect lap-sit title or story hour choice."—Booklist
Praise for You Don't Want a Unicorn!:
"Climo's rainbow-bright illustrations take Dyckman's silly premise to a whole new level of absurdity.... This is a crowd-pleaser, complete with cupcake poops and rainbow burps, and...a welcoming and unobtrusive gender-nonconforming vibe."—Horn Book
"Climo creates gleeful unicorn havoc ... there's a lot of mischievous fun to be had."—Publisher's Weekly