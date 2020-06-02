The Day the Kids Took Over





Iris makes important decisions that change the world—like replacing the sidewalks with trampolines, turning the Grand Canyon into a ballpit, and building a house out of candy. But Iris and the kids soon realize that running the world is harder than they realized and that maybe they miss their parents after all.





Kids in charge! A title that tells you exactly what you’re going to get when you open the cover.Tired of being told to eat their vegetables, takes baths, and go to bed without on more story, the kids take over the world. And to help make all of the toughest decisions, the kids elect Iris as their leader.Author Sam Apple, perfectly partnered with debut illustrator Julie Robine, brings to life the creativity and imagination in each child, in a story that will have kids giggling as they read, and teach them the importance of having fun while you’re a kid and leaving the tough decisions to the adult