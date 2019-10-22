What the Dinosaurs Did at School

For the first time in board book, from the parents who brought us the web sensation “Dinovember,” comes photographic proof of what mischief toy dinosaurs can get up to at school.



Every November, writer and social media master Refe Tuma and his wife, Susan, work into the night to bring their four children scenes from the secret lives of their toys–specifically the nighttime antics of their plastic dinosaurs. But in the follow-up to the hit What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night, these scampish dinosaurs make the trip to school, hidden in a kid’s backpack. Each scene is photographed in meticulous detail, letting viewers joyfully suspend disbelief and think to themselves–just LOOK at what these diminutive dinos did at school!