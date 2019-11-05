Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
What the Dinosaurs Did at School
For the first time in board book, from the parents who brought us the web sensation “Dinovember,” comes photographic proof of what mischief toy dinosaurs can get up to at school.Read More
Every November, writer and social media master Refe Tuma and his wife, Susan, work into the night to bring their four children scenes from the secret lives of their toys–specifically the nighttime antics of their plastic dinosaurs. But in the follow-up to the hit What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night, these scampish dinosaurs make the trip to school, hidden in a kid’s backpack. Each scene is photographed in meticulous detail, letting viewers joyfully suspend disbelief and think to themselves–just LOOK at what these diminutive dinos did at school!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for What the Dinosaurs Did at School:"The Tumas' neon photographs of toy dinos draped in spaghetti, bouncing on soccer balls and devouring library books are mini-masterpieces of creativity."—USA Today
"The husband-and-wife team of "Dinovember" fame pose their plastic dinosaurs with props and use perspective masterfully to stage their scenes.... Better add plastic dinosaurs to the shopping list-kids will want in on the fun."—Kirkus Reviews
"The compositions are excellent, the props adorable... and the hyperbolic narration sustains a fever pitch"—Publishers Weekly
"Amusing and fun, students who love dinosaurs will devour this book."—School Library Journal