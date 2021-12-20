Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

The Great Big Picture Book Biographies Roundup

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Assistant

History was one of my absolute favorite subjects in school. What is more exciting than learning about incredible events and people who have shaped the world we know today? From clever inventors and scientists, to brilliant musicians and artists, to courageous heroes standing up for their beliefs—it’s impossible to run out of groundbreaking people to discover. So, mini (and grown-up) history buffs, it’s time to get busy reading these vibrant and engaging picture book biographies!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 