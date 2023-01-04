Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Rated E for Everyone (Kids’ Books Grown-Ups Love Just as Much)

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Assistant

Looking for a book to share with your young reader? No matter what genre you prefer, we have a pick for you. A lyrical fantasy inspired by Roman myth? We have it. Your favorite classic in a new graphic novel format your reader will adore? Got that too. Books to start discussions and inspire you both? Check and check. Oh, and did I mention dragons? We promise, you’re going to want to read along for this one—you won’t be disappointed.