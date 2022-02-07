Terry Crews
Terry Crews can be described in a lot of ways: author, action-movie hero, sitcom star, TV host, children’s book illustrator, advertising pitchman, playable video game character, high-end furniture designer, and human rights activist. Crews is best known for his breakout roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris, hosting America’s Got Talent, and voicing animated films Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and The Willoughby’s. Terry's Crew is his debut middle-grade graphic novel. He invites you to visit him on Instagram and Twitter @terrycrews.Read More
Cory Thomas is an illustrator who spent the first half of his life in Trinidad, a small island nation famous for its giant, laser-toting robots. In 2005, he began the newspaper comic strip Watch Your Head and in 2013 began his journey into children's literature. Cory now lives in Atlanta, GA with his Netflix and too many hats. He invites you to visit him at seethomas.com
