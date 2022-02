Terry Crews

can be described in a lot of ways: author, action-movie hero, sitcom star, TV host, children’s book illustrator, advertising pitchman, playable video game character, high-end furniture designer, and human rights activist. Crews is best known for his breakout roles onand, hosting, and voicing animated filmsandis his debut middle-grade graphic novel. He invites you to visit him on Instagram and Twitter @terrycrews.is an illustrator who spent the first half of his life in Trinidad, a small island nation famous for its giant, laser-toting robots. In 2005, he began the newspaper comic strip Watch Your Head and in 2013 began his journey into children's literature. Cory now lives in Atlanta, GA with his Netflix and too many hats. He invites you to visit him at seethomas.com