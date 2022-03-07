The Inquisitor’s Tale meets The Book of Boy in this adventurous fantasy inspired by the myth of Romulus and Remus.
Twelve-year-old Rae is content as the adopted daughter of shepherds, helping with the flock and reveling in the beauty of the family’s hillside farm. But after a frightening encounter with a wolf, to whom she feels a sudden, peculiar connection, Rae realizes there is much more to her past—and her future—than she could have imagined.
Meanwhile, a young girl named Alba goes about her days as an oracle’s apprentice, a duty that confines her to a distant, watery wave. But when she bestows a troubling prophecy on the rising boy-king, her words unintentionally begin a reign of terror—and send Alba on a desperate mission alongside Rae and her wolf.
At turns profound, mysterious, and uniquely magical, Wolfish explores the complicated roles of nature and fate in our lives, the immense power of language to shape our world, and the boundless importance of love and kindness.
Twelve-year-old Rae is content as the adopted daughter of shepherds, helping with the flock and reveling in the beauty of the family’s hillside farm. But after a frightening encounter with a wolf, to whom she feels a sudden, peculiar connection, Rae realizes there is much more to her past—and her future—than she could have imagined.
Meanwhile, a young girl named Alba goes about her days as an oracle’s apprentice, a duty that confines her to a distant, watery wave. But when she bestows a troubling prophecy on the rising boy-king, her words unintentionally begin a reign of terror—and send Alba on a desperate mission alongside Rae and her wolf.
At turns profound, mysterious, and uniquely magical, Wolfish explores the complicated roles of nature and fate in our lives, the immense power of language to shape our world, and the boundless importance of love and kindness.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Spindlefish and Stars:
A Kirkus Reviews Best Middle Grade Book of 2020
A 2020 Booklist Editors’ Choice
* "An epic tale of abandonment, travel, secrets, family, and the meaning of art.... Exquisite in detail.... A tapestry, both humble and rich."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "A lyrical debut exploring the nature of destiny and sacrifice.... The narrative voice...makes this enchanting story feel like an all-new myth built from classic material."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Expertly written, full of beautiful imagery and elements of Greek mythology.... An engaging and inventive novel."—School Library Journal
* "Readers familiar with Greek myth will take special pleasure in the slantwise view Andrews conjures.... The tapestry metaphor also offers a longer, measured view of the unavoidability of pain and the beauty of kindness as well as commentary on the persistence of powerful stories through art."—The Bulletin, starred review
* "Bewitching, beautiful, and bewildering.... Immensely satisfying."—Booklist, starred review
"Both mysterious and evocative.... A dreamy, immersive story that raises questions about the power of art and the value of human suffering."—The Horn Book