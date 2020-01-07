Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Christiane M. Andrews

Christiane Andrews grew up in rural New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine, on the edges of mountains and woods and fields and sometimes even the sea. A writing and literature instructor, she lives with her husband and son and a small clutch of animals on an old New Hampshire hilltop farm. Spindlefish and Stars is her first novel. Visit Christiane online at cmandrews.com.
