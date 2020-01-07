Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christiane M. Andrews
Christiane Andrews grew up in rural New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine, on the edges of mountains and woods and fields and sometimes even the sea. A writing and literature instructor, she lives with her husband and son and a small clutch of animals on an old New Hampshire hilltop farm. Spindlefish and Stars is her first novel. Visit Christiane online at cmandrews.com.Read More
By the Author
Spindlefish and Stars
A spellbinding middle grade fantasy inspired by Greek mythology, for fans of The Girl Who Drank the Moon and The Book of Boy.Clothilde has lived…