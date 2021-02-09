This spellbinding middle grade fantasy is perfect for fans of The Girl Who Drank the Moon and The Book of Boy, and is now available in paperback!
Clothilde has lived her whole life in the shadows with her (sometimes) thieving and (always) ailing father. But when he fails to meet her one morning, sending her instead a mysterious ticket of half-paffage, Clo finds herself journeying across the sea to reunite with him. The ticket, however, leaves her on a sunless island inhabited only by creaking fishermen, a rumpled old woman, a piggish cat, and a moon-cheeked boy named Cary.
Clo is quickly locked away and made to spend her days in unnerving chores with the island's extraordinary fish, while the old woman sits nearby weaving an endless gray tapestry. Frustrated and aching with the loss of her father, Clo must unravel the mysteries of the island and all that's hidden in the vast tapestry's threads—secrets both exquisite and terrible. And she must decide how much of herself to give up in order to save those she thought she'd lost forever.
Inspired by Greek mythology, Spindlefish and Stars invites readers to seek connections, to forge their own paths, and to explore the power of storytelling in our interwoven histories.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
* "An epic tale of abandonment, travel, secrets, family, and the meaning of art.... Exquisite in detail.... A tapestry, both humble and rich."
—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "A lyrical debut exploring the nature of destiny and sacrifice.... The narrative voice...makes this enchanting story feel like an all-new myth built from classic material."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Expertly written, full of beautiful imagery and elements of Greek mythology.... An engaging and inventive novel."
—School Library Journal
* "Readers familiar with Greek myth will take special pleasure in the slantwise view Andrews conjures.... The tapestry metaphor also offers a longer, measured view of the unavoidability of pain and the beauty of kindness as well as commentary on the persistence of powerful stories through art."
—BCCB, starred review
* "Bewitching, beautiful, and bewildering.... Immensely satisfying."
—Booklist, starred review
"Both mysterious and evocative.... A dreamy, immersive story that raises questions aboutthe power of art and the value of humansuffering."
—The Horn Book
