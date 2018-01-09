Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow
An instant New York Times bestseller!
“A Harry Potter-esque adventure.” —Time Magazine
A breathtaking, enchanting new series by debut author Jessica Townsend, about a cursed girl who escapes death and finds herself in a magical world–but is then tested beyond her wildest imagination.
Morrigan Crow is cursed. Having been born on Eventide, the unluckiest day for any child to be born, she’s blamed for all local misfortunes, from hailstorms to heart attacks–and, worst of all, the curse means that Morrigan is doomed to die at midnight on her eleventh birthday.
But as Morrigan awaits her fate, a strange and remarkable man named Jupiter North appears. Chased by black-smoke hounds and shadowy hunters on horseback, he whisks her away into the safety of a secret, magical city called Nevermoor.
It’s then that Morrigan discovers Jupiter has chosen her to contend for a place in the city’s most prestigious organization: the Wundrous Society. In order to join, she must compete in four difficult and dangerous trials against hundreds of other children, each boasting an extraordinary talent that sets them apart–an extraordinary talent that Morrigan insists she does not have. To stay in the safety of Nevermoor for good, Morrigan will need to find a way to pass the tests–or she’ll have to leave the city to confront her deadly fate.
Perfect for fans of the Harry Potter series and Neil Gaiman, this fast-paced plot and imaginative world has a fresh new take on magic that will appeal to a new generation of readers.
Praise
Praise for Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow:
A New York Times Bestseller
An IndieBook Bestseller
#1 Kids' Indie Next Pick
Waterstones Children's Book Prize in Young Fiction Winner
Winner of the 2018 Australian Indie Book Award for Overall Book of the Year
Winner of the 2018 Australian Indie Book Award for Children's Book of the Year
Winner of the 2017 Aurealis Award for Best Children's Fiction
#1 Amazon Best Children's Book of the Year
Publishers Weekly Fall Flying Start Pick
TIME Magazine Top YA and Children's Books of the Year Pick
The Chicago Tribune Best Children's Books of the Year Pick
PDX Parent Best Books of the Year Pick
A Mighty Girl Book of the Year Pick
B&N Kids Blog Best Books of the Year Pick
Brightly Best Children's Books of the Year, According to Kids Pick
Iowa Public Radio Best Children's Books to Give Pick
South Coast Today Gift to Wrap Up for the Teen Readers in Your Life Pick
"Poignant.... A Harry Potter-esque adventure."—Time Magazine
"Imaginative."—The Washington Post
"Jessica Townsend's Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow is more than just a spectacular debut. Exciting, charming, and wonderfully imagined, it's the sort of delightful, grand adventure destined to be many a reader's favorite book."—Trenton Lee Stewart, New York Times bestselling author of The Mysterious Benedict Society series and The Secret Keepers
* "[A] spellbinding debut...Morrigan is a captivating heroine, filled with moxie and wit.... Whimsical worldbuilding, humorous dialogue, and colorful supporting characters compliment an adventurous, magic-filled plot that champions bravery, self-confidence, and hope."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Readers, like Morrigan herself, will feel at home in this evocative novel where magic and confidence go hand in hand. An excellent and exciting work."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "Readers will leap into this captivating world brimming with witty characters and unforgettable adventures. A perfect fit for fans of Harry Potter and Percy Jackson."—School Library Connection, starred review
"Townsend's debut novel is a tour de force of fantastical invention, revealing original conceits with each page-turn."—The Horn Book
"Townsend knows how to keep the pages turning in this fast-paced story."—Booklist
"The magical elements are well-written and clever...but the core of this novel lies in Morrigan's realization of her own value, of being a person worth attention and affection. A dark, mystical, and emotional look at a girl who has a complex relationship with magic in a sophisticated and lushly described world."—The Bulletin
"Exciting, whimsical, and colorful, this first book in a planned series will be a favorite with readers who love fantasy and adventure."—A Mighty Girl
"Whimsical and captivating....For fans of the Harry Potter and Divergent series."—South Coast Today