Discover the magical world of Nevermoor and the adventures of Morrigan Crow in this bestselling, award-winning series for fans of The Mysterious Benedict Society series and His Dark Materials.



Enter a place of hope and imagination in this Wundrous series…



Morrigan Crow is ready for a new adventure. In Silverborn: The Mystery of Morrigan Crow, we will travel to places in Nevermoor that we've never seen, we'll meet people from Morrigan's past who will be very important in untangling the mystery of who she is…as she sides with someone very dangerous to learn more of the Wundrous Arts.