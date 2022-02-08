Silverborn: The Mystery of Morrigan Crow
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Silverborn: The Mystery of Morrigan Crow

by Jessica Townsend

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668610817

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science Fiction, Fantasy, Magic

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook
Discover the magical world of Nevermoor and the adventures of Morrigan Crow in this bestselling, award-winning series for fans of The Mysterious Benedict Society series and His Dark Materials.

Enter a place of hope and imagination in this Wundrous series…

Morrigan Crow is ready for a new adventure. In Silverborn: The Mystery of Morrigan Crow, we will travel to places in Nevermoor that we've never seen, we'll meet people from Morrigan's past who will be very important in untangling the mystery of who she is…as she sides with someone very dangerous to learn more of the Wundrous Arts.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less