Picture Books to Help Your Family Win 2021
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!
2020 was a hard year for a lot of people, for a lot of reasons, and we are glad that year is over. We want 2021 to be a great year for everyone—we know that not much changes right as the calendar flips, but a new year brings new beginnings and new blessings. This year should be about the things we haven’t done yet, our wishes, and the people connected to us. To make this year amazing we put together a list of picture books to help your family win 2021. You’ve got this!
The Magical Yet
by Angela DiTerlizzi
Illustrated by Lorena Alvarez Gómez
Cover design or artwork by Lorena Alvarez Gómez
2020 was a year filled with children who were frustrated by what they couldn’t do—change that in 2021 do things they can’t do . . . YET!
Each of us, from the day we're born, is accompanied by a special companion—the Yet. Can't tie your shoes? Yet! Can't ride a bike? Yet! Can't play the bassoon? Don't worry, Yet is there to help you out.
The Magical Yet is the perfect tool for parents and educators to turn a negative into a positive when helping children cope with the inevitable difficult learning moments we all face. Whether a child or an adult, this encouraging and uplifting book reminds us that we all have things we haven't learned...yet!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 21, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
The Wonderful Things You Will Be
Emily Winfield Martin
Share with the whole family a book that celebrates the dreams, acceptance, and love that parents have for their children . . . now and forever. This is the perfect book for all kinds of new beginnings!
From brave and bold to creative and clever, Emily Winfield Martin's rhythmic rhyme expresses all the loving things that parents think of when they look at their children.
With beautiful, and sometimes humorous, illustrations, and a clever gatefold with kids in costumes, this is a book grown-ups will love reading over and over to kids-both young and old. The Wonderful Things You Will Be has a loving and truthful message that will endure for lifetimes and makes a great gift for any occasion.
The Invisible Web
by Patrice Karst
Illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff
Even though families and friends might not be able to come together physically, we are always together because of the love and bonds we share. This story shows our connections to each other, to the world, and to the universe.
For twenty years, the modern classic The Invisible String has helped hundreds of thousands of children and adults understand that they are connected to the ones they love, no matter how far apart they are. Now, the author of that bestselling phenomenon uses the same effective bonding technique to explain the very best news of all: All of our strings to one another are interconnected in The Invisible Web. "It breathes as we breathe, pulsating all over our Earth, the single heartbeat of life and love. And do you know what that makes us all? One Very Big Family!"
This uplifting inspirational title for all ages puts the concept of "six degrees of separation" into a new context that urges readers to recognize, respect, and celebrate their infinite, unbreakable bonds with the entire human family.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 14, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Lift
by Minh Lê
Illustrated by Dan Santat
Your family will love this fantastic tale of a magical elevator that will lift all of your spirits—and press all the right buttons!
Iris loves to push the elevator buttons in her apartment building, but when it's time to share the fun with a new member of the family, she's pretty put out. That is, until the sudden appearance of a mysterious new button opens up entire realms of possibility, places where she can escape and explore on her own. But when she's forced to choose between going at it alone or letting her little brother tag along, Iris finds that sharing a discovery with the people you love can be the most wonderful experience of all.
The Littlest Things Give the Loveliest Hugs
by Mark Sperring
Illustrated by Maddie Frost
A delightful picture book celebrating love and hugs in all kinds of animal families—from their family to yours.
From ducklings to seal pups, from bunnies to cubs, the littlest things give the loveliest hugs.
In this tender celebration of love, you'll find the sweetest bug hug, the cutest fox cuddle, and the gentlest elephant embrace you've ever seen. Playful poetry and bright illustrations of adorable baby animals will inspire cozy time from morning to night, all the way to bedtime.