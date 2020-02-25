Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lift
When Iris’s elevator button-pushing is disrupted by a new member of the family, she’s pretty put out.
That is, until the sudden appearance of a mysterious new button opens up entire realms of possibility, places where she can escape and explore on her own. But when it becomes a question between going it alone or letting someone else tag along, Iris finds that sharing a discovery with the people you love can be the most wonderful experience of all.
This is a story that will lift your spirits and expand your imagination, by the award-winning creators of Drawn Together.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE PERFECT SEAT
"Delightfully presented . . . with gentle humor."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR HAROLD & HOG PRETEND FOR REAL!
* "At once playful, self-aware, and perceptive in its exploration of the differences of personalities and the complications (or simplicities) of friendship."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
