When Iris’s elevator button-pushing is disrupted by a new member of the family, she’s pretty put out.





That is, until the sudden appearance of a mysterious new button opens up entire realms of possibility, places where she can escape and explore on her own. But when it becomes a question between going it alone or letting someone else tag along, Iris finds that sharing a discovery with the people you love can be the most wonderful experience of all.





This is a story that will lift your spirits and expand your imagination, by the award-winning creators of Drawn Together.