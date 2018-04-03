Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Littlest Things Give the Loveliest Hugs
A delightful picture book celebrating love and hugs in all kinds of animal families–perfect for Valentine’s Day and year-round love, too!Read More
From ducklings to seal pups, from bunnies to cubs, the littlest things give the loveliest hugs.
In this tender celebration of love, you’ll find the sweetest bug hug, the cutest fox cuddle, and the gentlest elephant embrace you’ve ever seen. Playful poetry and bright illustrations of adorable baby animals will inspire cozy time from morning to night, all the way to bedtime.
Reader Reviews
Praise
An Amazon Best Book of the Month for December 2018
"Bright, layered art...calls to mind Eric Carle's collages.... The buoyant verse and lively artwork offer particularly strong read-aloud appeal."
—Publishers Weekly
"The pictures are adorable and kids do love to snuggle."—Kirkus Reviews
"Charming...soothing...ideal for sharing at bedtime."—Booklist