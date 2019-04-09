Little Hugs from Little Loves

A delightful board book celebrating love and hugs in all kinds of animal families. Perfect for Valentine’s Day and year-round love, too!



From ducklings to seal pups, from bunnies to cubs, the littlest things give the loveliest hugs.



In this tender celebration of love, you’ll find the sweetest bug hug, the cutest fox cuddle, and the gentlest elephant embrace you’ve ever seen. Playful poetry and bright illustrations of adorable baby animals will inspire snuggles from morning to bedtime.

