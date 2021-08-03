From the author of the picture book phenomenon The Invisible String, which has sold close to a million copies to date, comes a moving companion title about our connections to each other, to the world, and to the universe.
For more than twenty years, the modern classic The Invisible String has helped hundreds of thousands of children and adults understand that they are connected to the ones they love, no matter how far apart they are. Now, the author of that bestselling phenomenon uses the same effective bonding technique to explain the very best news of all: All of our strings to one another are interconnected in The Invisible Web. "It breathes as we breathe, pulsating all over our Earth, the single heartbeat of life and love. And do you know what that makes us all? One Very Big Family!"
This uplifting inspirational title for all ages puts the concept of "six degrees of separation" into a new context that urges readers to recognize, respect, and celebrate their infinite, unbreakable bonds with the entire human family.
Don't miss the other books in The Invisible String series:
The Invisible String
The Invisible String Workbook
The Invisible Leash
You Are Never Alone: An Invisible String Lullaby
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Invisible Web:
"Karst's text...offers a useful message about the importance of world harmony." —Booklist
Praise for The Invisible String:
"If I could only have one book to use for counseling purposes, this would be it. This book is extremely versatile. It can be used for any type of separation, loss." —United Way (Life Lessons for Little Ones)
"Delivers a particularly compelling message in today's uncertain times that though we may be separated from the ones we care for, love is the unending connection that binds us all." —The American Academy of Pediatrics
"Children of all ages (and yes, adults too!) feel a great sense of peace and joy realizing that we are all connected to the ones we love through The Invisible String."—The National Association of School Psychologists
"A wonderful storybook for children experiencing separation anxiety." —Today's Parent
