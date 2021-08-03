From the author of the picture book phenomenon The Invisible String, which has sold close to a million copies to date, comes a moving companion title about our connections to each other, to the world, and to the universe.



For more than twenty years, the modern classic The Invisible String has helped hundreds of thousands of children and adults understand that they are connected to the ones they love, no matter how far apart they are. Now, the author of that bestselling phenomenon uses the same effective bonding technique to explain the very best news of all: All of our strings to one another are interconnected in The Invisible Web. "It breathes as we breathe, pulsating all over our Earth, the single heartbeat of life and love. And do you know what that makes us all? One Very Big Family!"



This uplifting inspirational title for all ages puts the concept of "six degrees of separation" into a new context that urges readers to recognize, respect, and celebrate their infinite, unbreakable bonds with the entire human family.



Don't miss the other books in The Invisible String series:

The Invisible String

The Invisible String Workbook

The Invisible Leash

You Are Never Alone: An Invisible String Lullaby