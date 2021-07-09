Picture Books that Remind Us “It’s Okay to Be Sad”
Life is full of good days and bad days—even for kids. But they can’t always understand what they’re feeling, and it’s important to give them the tools and language to do so. Reading books to your young reader that depict characters figuring out their feelings is a great way to introduce kids to their complex emotions! Maybe they are feeling loss, lost, or something simply didn’t go as planned. These picture books allow them to explore those feelings, understand them, and help them realize it’s okay to be sad sometimes.
My friend Jenny Mei is sad. But you might not be able to tell.
Jenny Mei still smiles a lot. She makes everyone laugh. And she still likes blue Popsicles the best. But, her friend knows that Jenny Mei is sad, and does her best to be there to support her.
This beautifully illustrated book is perfect for introducing kids to the complexity of sadness, and to show them that the best way to be a good friend, especially to someone sad, is by being there for the fun, the not-fun, and everything in between.
Sometimes I feel silly.
Sometimes I feel like eating pizza for breakfast.
Sometimes I feel brave.
Sometimes I feel like trying something new
The Feelings Book vibrantly illustrates the wide range of moods we all experience. Kids and adults will appreciate Todd Parr’s quirky intelligence as he pays special attention to the ever-changing, sometimes nonsensical emotions that we all feel. Targeted to young children first beginning to read, this book will inspire kids to discuss their multitude of feelings in a kid-friendly, accessible format, told through Parr’s trademark bold, bright colors and silly scenes.
Survivor Tree
by Marcie Colleen
Illustrated by Aaron Becker
One September day, the perfect blue sky exploded. Dust billowed. Buildings crumbled. And underneath it all, a tree sprouted green leaves in its distress. Pulled from the wreckage, the tree saw many seasons pass as it slowly recovered far away from home. Until one day, forever scarred and forever stronger, it was replanted at the 9/11 Memorial.
This story of the real Survivor Tree at the base of the twin towers uses nature's cycle of colors to reflect on the hope and healing that come after a tragedy — and assures readers of their own remarkable resilience.
A little unicorn’s rainbow-colored mane shifts to a single color when he’s feeling a particularly strong emotion. It seems like a storm comes over him when he’s sad, and his mane turns deep blue. But when he repeats a breathing exercise, the clouds clear and his rainbow returns–and if he ever feels sad again, he’ll know just what to do.
Being Edie Is Hard Today
by Ben Brashares
Illustrated by Elizabeth Bergeland
Being Edie is hard today. No one understands. Not her mother. Not her teachers, or the kids at school. If only if she could be an animal! Edie’s imagination may be the perfect escape, but she can’t run from her feelings forever if she’s going to be comfortable in her own skin.
This warm and tender story about being yourself–even when you’re sad, anxious, or feeling lonely–reminds readers that human connection is essential, tears can heal, and a new day is always coming.