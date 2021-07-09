Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Picture Books that Remind Us “It’s Okay to Be Sad”

Jéla Lewter, Marketing Associate

Life is full of good days and bad days—even for kids. But they can’t always understand what they’re feeling, and it’s important to give them the tools and language to do so. Reading books to your young reader that depict characters figuring out their feelings is a great way to introduce kids to their complex emotions! Maybe they are feeling loss, lost, or something simply didn’t go as planned. These picture books allow them to explore those feelings, understand them, and help them realize it’s okay to be sad sometimes.

 

 

 

 

 

 