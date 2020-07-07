Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Feelings Book / El libro de los sentimientos

The Feelings Book / El libro de los sentimientos

by

From New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Todd Parr, comes a timely story about the importance of our feelings — now in an English-Spanish bilingual edition!

A veces me siento valiente. A veces tengo ganas de bailar. A veces me siento de mal humor. A veces tengo ganas de llorar.

Sometimes I feel like dancing. Sometimes I feel like dancing. Sometimes I feel cranky. Sometimes I feel like crying.

Todd Parr vibrantly illustrates the wide range of moods we all experience to introduce readers to the powerful, ever-changing, and sometimes nonsensical emotions that we all feel.

With Todd’s signature kid-friendly and accessible art work, The Feelings Book delves into the multitude of feelings that a person can feel with humor and heart.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

On Sale: March 23rd 2021

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316541831

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Bilingual edition

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews