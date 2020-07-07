Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Feelings Book / El libro de los sentimientos
From New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Todd Parr, comes a timely story about the importance of our feelings — now in an English-Spanish bilingual edition!Read More
A veces me siento valiente. A veces tengo ganas de bailar. A veces me siento de mal humor. A veces tengo ganas de llorar.
With Todd’s signature kid-friendly and accessible art work, The Feelings Book delves into the multitude of feelings that a person can feel with humor and heart.
Sometimes I feel like dancing. Sometimes I feel like dancing. Sometimes I feel cranky. Sometimes I feel like crying.
Todd Parr vibrantly illustrates the wide range of moods we all experience to introduce readers to the powerful, ever-changing, and sometimes nonsensical emotions that we all feel.
With Todd’s signature kid-friendly and accessible art work, The Feelings Book delves into the multitude of feelings that a person can feel with humor and heart.
Edition: Bilingual edition
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use