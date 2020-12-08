Marcie Colleen
Marcie Colleen is the author of numerous books for children, among them Love, Triangle; Penguinaut!; The Bear’s Garden; and the Super Happy Party Bears chapter book series. A Brooklynite at heart, she now lives in San Diego, California. Marcie invites you to visit her online at thisismarciecolleen.com.Read More
Aaron Becker is the creator of the Caldecott Honor Book Journey and two follow-up books in the trilogy: Quest and Return. He is also the creator of A Stone for Sascha and the board books You Are Light and My Favorite Color. Aaron lives with his family in Amherst, Massachusetts. Short films of his process, as well as prints of his artwork, can by found at storybreathing.com.
By the Author
Survivor Tree
Beneath the Twin Towers, a pear tree once stood.It still grows there today.This is its story.One September day, the perfect blue sky exploded. Dust billowed.…