Beneath the Twin Towers, a pear tree once stood.

It still grows there today.

This is its story.



One September day, the perfect blue sky exploded. Dust billowed. Buildings crumbled. And underneath it all, a tree sprouted green leaves in its distress. Pulled from the wreckage, the tree saw many seasons pass as it slowly recovered far away from home. Until one day, forever scarred and forever stronger, it was replanted at the 9/11 Memorial.



This story of the real Survivor Tree uses nature’s cycle of colors to reflect on the hope and healing that come after a tragedy — and assures readers of their own remarkable resilience.

