Picture Books about Trees for Your Little Tree Hugger

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Assistant

It’s the perfect time of year to spend some time in the great outdoors. If your little one is a tree hugger, or if you want to share your own green thumb with the next generation, these books are for you. With curiosity-satisfying nonfiction, seasonal books, and works featuring gorgeous tree illustrations, there are options for every species of tree lover. Grab your favorite and head outside to read together under a blue sky and leafy branches.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 