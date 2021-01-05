Ana Crespo’s favorite pastime is traveling around the country, visiting some of the most beautiful places around. She has visited all lower forty-eight states and many national parks. In 2013, she was returning home from her native Brazil when she saw the smoke that indicated the beginning of the Black Forest fire in Colorado. This story is inspired by what came after. Find out more about Ana at AnaCrespoBooks.com.



Dow Phumiruk (last name pronounced Poo' mee ruck) is a pediatrician who has found her passion in creating children's books. She's the illustrator of many children's book, including Maya Lin, Artist-Architect of Light and Lines and Counting on Katherine. She lives in Colorado with her husband, three artistic daughters, and a handful of small pets.