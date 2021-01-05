Ana Crespo
Ana Crespo’s favorite pastime is traveling around the country, visiting some of the most beautiful places around. She has visited all lower forty-eight states and many national parks. In 2013, she was returning home from her native Brazil when she saw the smoke that indicated the beginning of the Black Forest fire in Colorado. This story is inspired by what came after. Find out more about Ana at AnaCrespoBooks.com.
Dow Phumiruk (last name pronounced Poo' mee ruck) is a pediatrician who has found her passion in creating children's books. She's the illustrator of many children's book, including Maya Lin, Artist-Architect of Light and Lines and Counting on Katherine. She lives in Colorado with her husband, three artistic daughters, and a handful of small pets.
Dow Phumiruk (last name pronounced Poo' mee ruck) is a pediatrician who has found her passion in creating children's books. She's the illustrator of many children's book, including Maya Lin, Artist-Architect of Light and Lines and Counting on Katherine. She lives in Colorado with her husband, three artistic daughters, and a handful of small pets.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Hello, Tree
Inspired by the 2013 Black Forest fire and told from the viewpoint of a tree watching its home destroyed, Hello, Tree is about the kinship…