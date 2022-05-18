Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Kids’ Books That Make Science Cool (Really!)

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Assistant

In honor of Save the People!, a fun, fascinating, and hopeful guide to halting human extinction, we’ve collected eight titles for kids that make science cool (really). No science-averse young reader will be able to resist these treatises that discuss topics from the core of the earth to the boundaries of space. Anatomy, chemistry, zoology—these books cover it all with thought-provoking questions, astonishing facts and anecdotes, and even some experiments you can do at home. Share these books with the kid in your life and spark a love of learning (while maybe learning a thing or two yourself)!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 