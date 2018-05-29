Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Coyote Peterson
By the Author
Wildlife Adventure
Wildlife Adventure! is no ordinary guidebook! Venture around the world with Coyote Peterson to learn about animals and their habitats in this interactive field guide…
Epic Encounters in the Animal Kingdom (Brave Adventures Vol. 2)
Wildlife expert and YouTube phenomenon, Coyote Peterson, is back with the sequel to the bestselling Brave Adventures: Wild Animals in a Wild World. Once again,…
The King of Sting
Wildlife expert and Emmy Award-winning Coyote Peterson brings his 12.5 million YouTube subscribers and legions of kid fans a full-color exploration of his "Sting Zone"…