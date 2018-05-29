Coyote Peterson

Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube’s Brave Wilderness Coyote Peterson spent most of his childhood outdoors catching animals before discovering his second passion in his love for movies and television. While studying video production at The Ohio State University he met his future business partner, Mark Vins. With Coyote’s intense passion for wildlife and their shared love of storytelling, they were inspired to combine the two mediums and created Brave Wilderness with the goal of making animal education exciting for the next generation of outdoor explorers and animal enthusiasts.