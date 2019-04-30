Wildlife Adventure! is no ordinary guidebook! Venture around the world with Coyote Peterson to learn about animals and their habitats in this interactive field guide packed with animal facts, write-in activities, stickers, and more!





In this official non-fiction adventure guide, Coyote Peterson will teach fans how to discover the animals in their very own backyard before whisking them away to learn more about the desert, rainforest, savanna, and even more epic locations. Members of the Coyote Pack will be able to go on endless adventures through 10 photographic scenes that can be decorated with this guide’s HUNDREDS of stickers! Jam-packed with animal facts, gear check-lists, write-in activities, Coyote Pack badges, and much more, this guide is the perfect holiday gift for boys and girls of all ages. Be brave and stay wild!



