Brains On! Presents...Road Trip Earth

Did you ever wonder why volcanoes erupt? Or why the ocean is salty? How about why no two snowflakes are the same?Embark on an epic road trip to find the answers to these burning questions and more! Theteam is traveling from deep inside the earth, through the oceans, the land, the clouds, and even into the outer atmosphere in their high-tech ride—to uncover the coolest facts, strangest mysteries, and most incredible marvels of our planet.

Packed with scientific research, mind-boggling trivia, and laugh-out-loud jokes, this highly illustrated fact-filled exploration of the earth promises a brain-bending, jaw-dropping, belly-laughing good time that curious kids and budding scientists won’t be able to resist.