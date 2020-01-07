Brains On! Presents...It's Alive





Did you ever wonder why jellyfish sting? Or why plants don’t grow from moonlight? How about why we get eye boogers when we sleep?



Well hold on to your noggins, you’re about to find out!



The team behind the podcast, Brains On! have put on their lab coats and rolled up their sleeves to bring young readers everything they need to know about life on Earth . . . the good, the bad, and the gross. Integrating scientific research with mind-boggling facts and silly fun, both dedicated fans of the podcast and new readers will devour this fact-filled exploration of the burning questions kids have been asking for years.



Perfect for curious kids and budding scientists, this full-color, heavily illustrated book promises a brain-bending, jaw-dropping, belly-laughing good time that young readers won’t be able to resist!