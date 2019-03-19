Epic Encounters in the Animal Kingdom (Brave Adventures Vol. 2)

Wildlife expert and YouTube phenomenon, Coyote Peterson, is back with the sequel to the bestselling Brave Adventures: Wild Animals in a Wild World. Once again, Coyote and his crew voyage to new environments and encounter an even more eclectic ensemble of the planets’ animals. From a slimy octopus to elusive tree climbing lizards to nomadic wolverines–this book promises to be another fast-paced, wild experience. Coyote will take readers for a hike through a snake infested island, kayak the ocean to discover a migrating pod of killer whales, and track a pride of lions across the South African savanna! You don’t want to miss these never-before-told brave adventures, guaranteed to be a hit with Coyote’s 13 million fans as well as animal lovers around the world! Includes over one hundred hand-drawn, black-and-white illustrations throughout.