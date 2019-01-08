Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Epic Encounters in the Animal Kingdom (Brave Adventures Vol. 2)
Wildlife expert and YouTube phenomenon, Coyote Peterson, is back with the sequel to the bestselling Brave Adventures: Wild Animals in a Wild World. Once again, Coyote and his crew voyage to new environments and encounter an even more eclectic ensemble of the planets’ animals. From a slimy octopus to elusive tree climbing lizards to nomadic wolverines–this book promises to be another fast-paced, wild experience. Coyote will take readers for a hike through a snake infested island, kayak the ocean to discover a migrating pod of killer whales, and track a pride of lions across the South African savanna! You don’t want to miss these never-before-told brave adventures, guaranteed to be a hit with Coyote’s 13 million fans as well as animal lovers around the world! Includes over one hundred hand-drawn, black-and-white illustrations throughout.
