The Screaming Hairy Armadillo and 76 Other Animals with Weird, Wild Names
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 15, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A fascinating compendium featuring over 70 unusual animal species.
What's in a name? This lively, illustrated celebration is jam-packed with creatures notable for their bizarre, baffling, and just-plain-funny names.
Meet the White-Bellied Go-Away Bird, whose cry sounds like someone screaming, "Go away!" Or the Aye-Aye, whose name means "I don't know" in Malagasy because no one wants anything to do with this bad-luck creature.
Some are obvious, if still weird––guess what the Fried Egg Jellyfish looks like. Others sound like an inside joke: It's easy to figure out what was on the taxonomist's mind when he christened a fly he discovered Pieza Pie.
Along the way you'll learn all about these curiously named animals' just-as-curious habits, appearances, and abilities.
What's Inside
Praise
"This book is irresistible...The plentiful full-color illustrations and photos are especially compelling, and, in addition to giggling and snorting (bluefooted booby! monkeyface prickleback!) readers will learn a great deal. This fun romp will delight animal-lovers and liven up STEM collections." —Booklist, starred review
"Like its title, this is sure to be a scream." —Kirkus Reviews
"... a fun choice for supplementing science lessons at home or at school." —Foreword Reviews
"This book is irresistible...The plentiful full-color illustrations and photos are especially compelling, and, in addition to giggling and snorting (bluefooted booby! monkeyface prickleback!) readers will learn a great deal. This fun romp will delight animal-lovers and liven up STEM collections." —Booklist, starred review
