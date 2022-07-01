This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 31, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Howl like a wolf, slide like a penguin, and rattle like a rattlesnake with this award-winning guide to engaging and educational animal activities.



Wildlife field biologist Kathleen Yale takes kids on a journey through the wonders of the animal kingdom, exploring the distinctive habits and behaviors of thirteen different mammals, reptiles, and insects from around the world. In charmingly illustrated spreads, the animals introduce themselves, where they live, and their key behaviors such as camouflage, pollination, and foraging. Then engaging activities teach kids how to “think like an animal” by mimicking each animal’s distinctive habits, movements, and sounds – from balancing an egg like an emperor penguin to stalking like a camouflaged leopard.



A Mom’s Choice Gold and National Parenting Product Awards winner and Creative ChildMagazine book of the year, Howl Like a Wolf! includes eleven colorful, child-size pop-out animal masks to accompany the book in fostering fun learning and creative play.