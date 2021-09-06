Save the People!
Halting Human Extinction

by Stacy McAnulty

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780759553989

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: May 10th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Disasters

PAGE COUNT: 144

ebook
The bestselling author of The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl and the Our Universe series delivers an action-packed look at past extinction and current threats to humanity's survival — with the ultimately reassuring message that humans probably have a few more millennia in us.

Scientists estimate that 99% of all species that have ever existed are now extinct. Whoa. So, it's not unreasonable to predict humans are doomed to become fossil records as well. But what could lead to our demise? Supervolcanos? Asteroids? The sun going dark? Climate change? All the above?!

Humans—with our big brains, opposable thumbs, and speedy Wi-Fi—may be capable of avoiding most of these nightmares. (The T. rex would be super jealous of our satellites.) But we're also capable of triggering world-ending events. Learning from past catastrophes may be the best way to avoid future disasters.

Packed with science, jokes, and black and white illustrations, Save the People! examines the worst-case scenarios that could (but hopefully won’t) cause the greatest mass extinction—our own!

What's Inside

