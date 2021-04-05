Books that Spark Joy

Out at sea anything can happen: whether trials or triumphs, there are infinite possibilities to explore once we leave the shore. And what lies under the water's surface, in the darkest depths, can often lead to the most beautiful discoveries. With gentle wisdom and dynamic art that will sweep you away, remarkable debut talent Dorien Brouwers beckons us to climb aboard and discover the courage, grit, and resilience that resides within us all. Ideal for all ages and filled with universal themes, the story also features a set of questions at the end that will invite parent-child conversations and encourage readers to explore their own life journeys.