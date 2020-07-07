I'll Meet You in Your Dreams





Each evening when the sun has set, as nighttime casts a starry net, I’ll hitch a ride on moonbeams, and meet you in your dreams.





This poetic and tender story celebrates the parent-and-child bond in its many forms and offers gentle assurance of love across a lifetime. Two parents’ dreams of the future with their children — from early dependence for nourishment and basic needs, to the parent as home base for a child in later life — mirror an always-changing but unbreakable relationship.