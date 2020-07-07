Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

I'll Meet You in Your Dreams

I'll Meet You in Your Dreams

by

Illustrated by

A heartwarming text honoring the ever-evolving relationship of a parent and child across time, with visually striking art by bestselling and award-winning artist Rafael López.

Each evening when the sun has set, as nighttime casts a starry net, I’ll hitch a ride on moonbeams, and meet you in your dreams.

This poetic and tender story celebrates the parent-and-child bond in its many forms and offers gentle assurance of love across a lifetime. Two parents’ dreams of the future with their children — from early dependence for nourishment and basic needs, to the parent as home base for a child in later life — mirror an always-changing but unbreakable relationship.

Written in lyrical rhyme and accompanied by breathtaking art by the incomparable Rafael López, I’ll Meet You in Your Dreams affirms that parental love is a constant force, transcending boundaries of space and time.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

On Sale: March 9th 2021

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316453288

Hardcover
