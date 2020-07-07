Jessica Young





Rafael López is an internationally recognized illustrator and artist. He has illustrated numerous picture books, including Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor (winner of the Schneider Family Award); Dancing Hands, How Teresa Carreño Played the Piano for President Lincoln by Margarita Engle (winner of the Pura Belpré Medal); and The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson (a New York Times bestseller) to name a few. He is the founder of the Urban Art Trail movement in San Diego and currently resides in both San Diego and Mexico.

is the author of several picture books including(aCharlotte Zolotow Highly Commended Title and recipient of the Marion Vannett Ridgway Award);and; and. Jessica spends her time writing and researching, and doing school visits. Prior to her writing career, she was a teacher for twenty years, and freelanced for a children’s book marketing company. She lives with her family in Nashville.