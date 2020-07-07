Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jessica Young
Jessica Young is the author of several picture books including My Blue Is Happy (a Charlotte Zolotow Highly Commended Title and recipient of the Marion Vannett Ridgway Award); Play This Book and Pet This Book; and A Wish Is a Seed. Jessica spends her time writing and researching, and doing school visits. Prior to her writing career, she was a teacher for twenty years, and freelanced for a children’s book marketing company. She lives with her family in Nashville.Read More
Rafael López is an internationally recognized illustrator and artist. He has illustrated numerous picture books, including Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor (winner of the Schneider Family Award); Dancing Hands, How Teresa Carreño Played the Piano for President Lincoln by Margarita Engle (winner of the Pura Belpré Medal); and The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson (a New York Times bestseller) to name a few. He is the founder of the Urban Art Trail movement in San Diego and currently resides in both San Diego and Mexico.
By the Author
I'll Meet You in Your Dreams
A heartwarming text honoring the ever-evolving relationship of a parent and child across time, with visually striking art by bestselling and award-winning artist Rafael López.…