Be Who You Read: Characters to Inspire Little Feminists
We are all shaped by the books that we read, so let these books build future explorers, dreamers, and feminists! From real-life wonder women to fictional feminists, let your kids be inspired by all the amazing things that women can be.
The A-Z of Wonder Women takes readers on an incredible journey across the world and through time as we learn about remarkable heroines who have shaped the world. This inspiring book empowers young readers to face their fears and make the change they want to see in the world. With its modern and sophisticated art style and design, this will be the perfect gift for lovers of Rad American Women A-Z and Women in Science!
It seems that wherever Aria goes, someone wants to touch her hair. In the street, strangers reach for her fluffy curls; and even under the sea, in the jungle, and in space, she’s chased by a mermaid, monkeys, and poked by aliens… until, finally, Aria has had enough! Imaginative and fun, Don’t Touch My Hair! can be used to teach young readers about personal boundaries and asking for permission — and that it’s all right to be told “no” as well.
Rose’s heart is set on discovering something that’s never been found. She just doesn’t know where to find it. So she sets off on a wondrous journey, bounding from one spectacular world to the next. Her only guides are a set of maps drawn from her own imagination and her heart’s desire to explore new and exciting worlds. In this moving story of a trailblazing spirit, Rose follows her compass, and explores her creativity in a one-of-a-kind search through a collection of intricate maps that readers will love to get lost in.
From the New York Times bestselling author of Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History comes the highly anticipated follow-up, a beautifully illustrated instant collectible detailing the lives of women creators around the world. In 40 charming, information-filled full-color spreads, Vashti deliberately styles her Creators to be accessible: so the reader knows she, too, can grow up to do something amazing.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ibtihaj Muhammad smashed barriers as the first American to compete wearing hijab, and made history as the first Muslim-American woman to medal. She now shares her unforgettable tale of perseverance and faith in the Young Readers Edition of her memoir! Her inspiring journey from a young outsider to a national hero is a relatable, memorable, and uniquely American tale of hard work, determination, and self-reliance.
Malala's Magic Pencil
by Malala Yousafzai
Illustrated by Kerascoet
As a child in Pakistan, Malala made a wish for a magic pencil. She would use it to make everyone happy, to erase the smell of garbage from her city, to sleep an extra hour in the morning. But as she grew older, Malala saw that there were more important things to wish for. And even if she never found a magic pencil, Malala realized that she could still work hard every day to make her wishes come true. This beautifully illustrated volume tells Malala’s story for a younger audience and shows them the worldview that allowed Malala to hold on to hope even in the most difficult of times.
Charlotte’s got a knack for anything technological — especially gadgets that her parents don’t know how to fix! Then, she receives a new toy that is quite a puzzle: a doll! What’s she supposed to do with that? Doll-E 1.0 is a STEM-friendly tale of a girl and the doll she upgrades to be her new friend, for fans of The Most Magnificent Thing and Rosie Revere, Engineer.
When a drawing of a little girl comes to life, she doesn’t want to be erased, or put into a picture that doesn’t feel like her. Instead, she decides to speak up, and she has some words of advice: embrace what you have, love yourself, and “rock what ya got.” This joyful story offers a timeless lesson, reminding readers of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities that it’s okay to be yourself.