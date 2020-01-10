Here are all the Storytime! With Bill videos and their books so you can keep your kid busy!
Hello, hello, hello! In case you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last year and somehow missed the biggest internet sensation since WeRateDogs, we have a storytime video series. Every month, we pick a picture book to share with all of you. Then, I go find a funny hat or some other novelty prop or gimmick and Savannah gamely films me while I do funny voices, accents, and general tomfoolery. I have it on good authority (my 2-year-old cousin and a classroom full of second graders) that these videos (which Savannah painstakingly edits to perfection) provide plenty of humor and also some much-needed calm in our busy, busy world. For your convenience, we’ve compiled all of the Storytime! with Bill videos in one place, namely this blog post, so you can share them with your kids when you want a little me-time!
Thank You, Omu! by Oge Mora
If You Ever Want to Bring a Pirate to Meet Santa, Don’t! by Elise Parsley
The Adventures of Beekle by Dan Santat
Hello Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall
When You Are Brave by Pat Zietlow Miller, illustrated by Eliza Wheeler
Wolfie the Bunny by Ame Dyckman, illustrated by Zachariah OHora
Bear Came Along by Richard T. Morris, illustrated by LeUyen Pham
Dandy by Ame Dyckman, Illustrated by Charles Santoso
Does It Fart? by Nick Caruso and Dani Rabaiotti, illustrated by Alex G. Griffiths
The School Book by Todd Parr
T-Bone the Drone by Shanda McCloskey
Zip! Zoom! On a Broom by Teri Sloat, illustrated by Rosalinde Bonnet
Otto Has a Birthday Party by Todd Parr
How Did I Get Here? by Philip Bunting
A Big Bed for Little Snow by Grace Lin