Yvonne Lin
Yvonne Lin is an award-winning product designer. She is a co-founder of 4B Collective, a group of innovation experts who focus on designing for girls and women. Yvonne has worked for companies such as Under Armour, PepsiCo, Lego and more. and her work has appeared in numerous publications, including The New York Times, GOOD and Fast Company.Read More
By the Author
The A-Z of Wonder Women
Celebrate historic and contemporary Wonder Women from around the world, from Ada Lovelace to Zaha Hadid! Highlighting notable and inspiring women from across the globe…