Yvonne Lin

Yvonne Lin is an award-winning product designer. She is a co-founder of 4B Collective, a group of innovation experts who focus on designing for girls and women. Yvonne has worked for companies such as Under Armour, PepsiCo, Lego and more. and her work has appeared in numerous publications, including The New York Times, GOOD and Fast Company.
