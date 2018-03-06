Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Deborah Marcero
Deborah Marcero is an artist and author. She received a BFA in drawing, printmaking, and photography from the University of Michigan, and an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in Writing. After teaching in Chicago Public Schools as a Literacy Specialist, Deborah realized that writing and creating books for kids was how she wanted to spend her life.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
My Heart Is a Compass
In this celebration of the power of imagination, a creative girl on a mission to bring something new to the world becomes a storyteller and…