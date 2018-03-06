Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Heart Is a Compass
In this celebration of the power of imagination, a creative girl on a mission to bring something new to the world becomes a storyteller and inventor of intricately detailed maps.Read More
Rose’s heart is set on discovering something that’s never been found. She just doesn’t know where to find it. So she sets off on a wondrous journey, bounding from one spectacular world to the next. Her only guides are a set of maps drawn from her own imagination and her heart’s desire to explore new and exciting worlds.
In this moving story of a trailblazing spirit, Rose follows her compass, and explores her creativity in a one-of-a-kind search through a collection of intricate maps that readers will love to get lost in.
* "Lovely, lively, and enchanting for new and veteran explorers alike."—Kirkus, starred review
"In this engaging picture book, [...] the illustrations are detailed and filled with vocabulary that will enable children to better understand maps and their features."—School Library Connection
"Rose's maps-and the sharing of her experiences-showcase how imagination can inspire delight and adventures of all kinds."—Booklist
"An intricately illustrated and interactive book that will help children learn about maps--and how the journey is sometimes better than the destination. A strong purchase for most collections."—School Library Journal