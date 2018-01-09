Rock What Ya Got

A child reminds everyone to embrace their own special something in this joyful expression of self-love.



When a drawing of a little girl comes to life, she boldly declares that she doesn’t want to be erased, or put into a picture that doesn’t feel like her true self. Instead, she decides to speak up in a powerful way. And she has some words of advice: embrace what you have, love yourself, and “rock what ya got.”



In this affirmation of self-identity and girl power, a child’s memorable mantra offers a timeless lesson, reminding readers of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities that it’s okay to be yourself. Bold illustrations from Kerascoët (Malala’s Magic Pencil) bring the engaging story to life.