Rock What Ya Got
A child reminds everyone to embrace their own special something in this joyful expression of self-love.Read More
When a drawing of a little girl comes to life, she boldly declares that she doesn’t want to be erased, or put into a picture that doesn’t feel like her true self. Instead, she decides to speak up in a powerful way. And she has some words of advice: embrace what you have, love yourself, and “rock what ya got.”
In this affirmation of self-identity and girl power, a child’s memorable mantra offers a timeless lesson, reminding readers of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities that it’s okay to be yourself. Bold illustrations from Kerascoët (Malala’s Magic Pencil) bring the engaging story to life.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Affirming, inspiring... Charming... A supportive, upbeat read and engaging approach to the topic of appreciating and celebrating who you are at every age, for children and their adults to share."—Booklist
"Berger's prose is a joyous celebration of self-love and empowerment... Kerascoët captures this same exuberance and breathes life into every inch of the page... Energetic."
—Kirkus
"Upbeat... a terrific message about finding the best parts of ourselves without judgment."—School Library Journal