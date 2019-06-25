TRIPLE-CHIP CHOCOLATE COOKIES
Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook
by Maria Lichty
115 recipes--wholesome new creations and celebrated favorites from the blog--from the husband and wife team behind Two Peas & Their Pod
TWO PEAS & THEIR POD celebrates a family, friends, and community-oriented lifestyle that has huge and growing appeal. Maria the genuine, fun, relaxed mom next door who's got the secret sauce: that special knack for effortlessly creating tantalizing and wholesome (and budget-friendly) meals with ease. From a Loaded Nacho Bar bash for 200 guests to quick-and-easy healthy weeknight dinners like never-fail favorites like One-Skillet Sausage Pasta or Asian Pork Lettuce Wraps (always followed by a fab dessert!), Maria shares her best lifestyle tips and home cook smarts.
An essential resource for parents looking to update their healthy, inexpensive, time-saving, kid friendly meal roster; aspiring home cooks who want to eat-in delicious food more than they eat out; as well as anyone looking to share their love of food and the giving spirit with their neighbors, TWO PEAS & THEIR POD will help readers bring home that (achievable!) slice of Americana, where families come together to enjoy fresh and nutritious meals and there's always a batch of still-warm cookies waiting on the counter.
prep: 15 MINUTES | bake: 10 MINUTES PER BATCH | makes 33 COOKIES
Chocolate lovers are in for a real treat with these rich cocoa cookies made with three kinds of chocolate chips: milk, semisweet, and white. It’s the kind of cookie that technically will scratch the sweet-tooth itch after eating just one, but let’s be honest: Who can stop there? Make sure you have a glass of cold milk nearby for dunking.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 1⁄3 cups all-purpose flour
- 3⁄4 cup Dutch-process or unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more for sprinkling
- 1 cup (1⁄2 pound) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 3⁄4 cup milk chocolate chips, plus more for finishing
- 3⁄4 cup semisweet chocolate chips, plus more for finishing
- 3⁄4 cup white chocolate chips, plus more for finishing
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and sea salt. Set aside.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and both sugars. Mix until smooth, 2 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the vanilla and mix until combined.
4. Gradually add the flour mixture and beat on low speed until just combined. Use a spatula to stir in all the chocolate chips.
5. Drop the dough by the rounded tablespoon on the prepared baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Not all the cookies will fit on the sheet for one batch. Bake for 10 minutes, until the cookies are set but still soft in the center. Don’t overbake. Gently press a few more chocolate chips and chunks into the tops of the cookies. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 3 to 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely. While the cookies are still soft, gently press the extra chocolate chips into the cookies to make them look pretty. Once the baking sheet has cooled completely, repeat with the remaining dough.
6. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 1 month.
