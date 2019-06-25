HONEY-MUSTARD SHEET-PAN CHICKEN WITH BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook
by Maria Lichty
115 recipes--wholesome new creations and celebrated favorites from the blog--from the husband and wife team behind Two Peas & Their Pod
TWO PEAS & THEIR POD celebrates a family, friends, and community-oriented lifestyle that has huge and growing appeal. Maria the genuine, fun, relaxed mom next door who's got the secret sauce: that special knack for effortlessly creating tantalizing and wholesome (and budget-friendly) meals with ease. From a Loaded Nacho Bar bash for 200 guests to quick-and-easy healthy weeknight dinners like never-fail favorites like One-Skillet Sausage Pasta or Asian Pork Lettuce Wraps (always followed by a fab dessert!), Maria shares her best lifestyle tips and home cook smarts.
An essential resource for parents looking to update their healthy, inexpensive, time-saving, kid friendly meal roster; aspiring home cooks who want to eat-in delicious food more than they eat out; as well as anyone looking to share their love of food and the giving spirit with their neighbors, TWO PEAS & THEIR POD will help readers bring home that (achievable!) slice of Americana, where families come together to enjoy fresh and nutritious meals and there's always a batch of still-warm cookies waiting on the counter.
HONEY-MUSTARD SHEET-PAN CHICKEN WITH BRUSSELS SPROUTS
prep: 15 MINUTES | cook: 35 MINUTES | total: 50 MINUTES | serves 4
Josh and I came up with this recipe because, like you, we wanted a really, really easy way to whip up a delicious chicken dish that didn’t involve roast- ing for an hour or dirtying up a bunch of pans. Enter the sheet pan! Instead of starting with a whole chicken, we use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, which don’t need very long to cook and stay extra juicy while the skin gets nice and crispy. They would be delicious roasted with just a little salt and pepper, but we like to dunk them first in a simple honey-mustard sauce. Brussels sprouts get caramelized and browned right next to the chicken, so they soak up all those delicious pan juices. There’s barely any prep, the oven does all the work, and when you pull out the pan, your family and friends will be amazed by this impressive almost-instant dinner. As for the dishes, done and done!
INGREDIENTS
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1⁄4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (1 lemon)
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (4 medium thighs)
- 1 1⁄2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved
- 1⁄4 large red onion, sliced
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Grease a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the 1⁄4 cup olive oil, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, the Dijon mustard, whole-grain mustard, honey, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
3. Use tongs to dip the chicken thighs in the sauce, coating both sides. Place the thighs on the prepared baking sheet. Discard any remaining sauce.
4. In a medium bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts and red onion. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon lemon juice and toss until well coated. Arrange the sprouts around the chicken on the baking sheet, making sure they aren’t overlapping. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, until the chicken is golden brown and has an internal temperature of 165°F and the Brussels sprouts are crispy. Serve hot.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use