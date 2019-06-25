HONEY-MUSTARD SHEET-PAN CHICKEN WITH BRUSSELS SPROUTS

Josh and I came up with this recipe because, like you, we wanted a really, really easy way to whip up a delicious chicken dish that didn’t involve roast- ing for an hour or dirtying up a bunch of pans. Enter the sheet pan! Instead of starting with a whole chicken, we use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, which don’t need very long to cook and stay extra juicy while the skin gets nice and crispy. They would be delicious roasted with just a little salt and pepper, but we like to dunk them first in a simple honey-mustard sauce. Brussels sprouts get caramelized and browned right next to the chicken, so they soak up all those delicious pan juices. There’s barely any prep, the oven does all the work, and when you pull out the pan, your family and friends will be amazed by this impressive almost-instant dinner. As for the dishes, done and done!