SIMPLE SKILLET GREEN BEANS WITH LEMON AND GARLIC
Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook
by Maria Lichty
115 recipes--wholesome new creations and celebrated favorites from the blog--from the husband and wife team behind Two Peas & Their Pod
TWO PEAS & THEIR POD celebrates a family, friends, and community-oriented lifestyle that has huge and growing appeal. Maria the genuine, fun, relaxed mom next door who's got the secret sauce: that special knack for effortlessly creating tantalizing and wholesome (and budget-friendly) meals with ease. From a Loaded Nacho Bar bash for 200 guests to quick-and-easy healthy weeknight dinners like never-fail favorites like One-Skillet Sausage Pasta or Asian Pork Lettuce Wraps (always followed by a fab dessert!), Maria shares her best lifestyle tips and home cook smarts.
An essential resource for parents looking to update their healthy, inexpensive, time-saving, kid friendly meal roster; aspiring home cooks who want to eat-in delicious food more than they eat out; as well as anyone looking to share their love of food and the giving spirit with their neighbors, TWO PEAS & THEIR POD will help readers bring home that (achievable!) slice of Americana, where families come together to enjoy fresh and nutritious meals and there's always a batch of still-warm cookies waiting on the counter.
prep: 5 MINUTES | cook: 10 MINUTES | total: 15 MINUTES | serves 4 TO 6
Green beans are the one vegetable that I can always count on—they take no time to cook, have a mild, sweet taste that even the toughest of vegetable critics will like, and pair really nicely with other fresh flavors, especially the kick of bright lemon and garlic. Whenever I cook this dish, it’s a great reminder that simplicity is best.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 pound fresh green beans, ends trimmed
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
1. In a large skillet with a fitted lid, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the pepper flakes and green beans and toss with tongs or a spoon until the green beans are coated with the olive oil. Cover the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 7 minutes, stirring every minute or two so the green beans don’t burn. You want them to be blistered and tender, but still have a little “snap.”
2. Remove the lid and add the garlic, stirring to coat the green beans. Add the lemon zest and juice, toss, season with salt and pepper to taste, toss again, and serve immediately.
