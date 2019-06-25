PEAR, BRIE, AND ROSEMARY FLATBREADS
Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook
by Maria Lichty
115 recipes--wholesome new creations and celebrated favorites from the blog--from the husband and wife team behind Two Peas & Their Pod
TWO PEAS & THEIR POD celebrates a family, friends, and community-oriented lifestyle that has huge and growing appeal. Maria the genuine, fun, relaxed mom next door who's got the secret sauce: that special knack for effortlessly creating tantalizing and wholesome (and budget-friendly) meals with ease. From a Loaded Nacho Bar bash for 200 guests to quick-and-easy healthy weeknight dinners like never-fail favorites like One-Skillet Sausage Pasta or Asian Pork Lettuce Wraps (always followed by a fab dessert!), Maria shares her best lifestyle tips and home cook smarts.
An essential resource for parents looking to update their healthy, inexpensive, time-saving, kid friendly meal roster; aspiring home cooks who want to eat-in delicious food more than they eat out; as well as anyone looking to share their love of food and the giving spirit with their neighbors, TWO PEAS & THEIR POD will help readers bring home that (achievable!) slice of Americana, where families come together to enjoy fresh and nutritious meals and there's always a batch of still-warm cookies waiting on the counter.
PEAR, BRIE, AND ROSEMARY FLATBREADS
prep: 5 MINUTES | bake: 7 TO 10 MINUTES | total: 15 MINUTES |
serves 8 AS AN APPETIZER OR 2 AS A MEAL
Oh man, you guys are going to love this appetizer. It’s beyond easy but feels super gourmet. When I’m feeling lazy but still want to impress our guests, this is the recipe I reach for. The biggest time-saver is using store-bought flat-bread called naan, which is a pillowy, doughy Indian bread that you can find fresh in just about any grocery store (my favorite brand is Stonefire). They get layered with Brie, pears, and rosemary and baked until the Brie is melted and gooey and the pears are soft and slightly caramelized. The finishing touch is a drizzle of honey, which really puts this app over the top. This also doubles as a great meal for one or two. If I’m ever home alone, it’s my go-to with a side of chick flicks. No boys allowed!
INGREDIENTS
- 2 naan flatbreads
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 ounces Brie cheese, rind removed and thinly sliced
- 2 medium pears (any type will work), cored and thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
- Honey
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Place the flatbreads in a single layer on a large baking sheet, or two if they don’t fit. Brush lightly with the olive oil and top evenly with the Brie, pears, and rosemary.
- Bake for 7 to 10 minutes, until the pears have softened and the cheese has melted. Drizzle the flatbreads with 1 tablespoon honey (or more, if desired) and season with a pinch of salt and a couple grinds of pepper. Cut the flat-breads into pieces and serve warm.
