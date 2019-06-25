SWEET POTATO AND KALE HASH

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the sweet potatoes and cook until fork-tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain well and pat dry with a paper towel.

3. In a large oven-safe skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the sweet potatoes, spreading them out in an even layer. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned. Add the onion and peppers and cook for 5 minutes longer, until softened. Stir in the garlic and chopped kale and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.