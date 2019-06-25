SWEET POTATO AND KALE HASH
Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook
by Maria Lichty
prep: 10 MINUTES | cook: 30 MINUTES | total: 40 MINUTES | serves 4
There’s a divide that usually happens at the breakfast table—team sweet and team savory. This dish is perfect for both because it calls for mixing together caramelized onions and peppers with roasted sweet potatoes for a hearty hash, then topping it off with sautéed greens, eggs, and sliced avocado. It’s a great way to get in your veggies first thing, and for fueling a busy morn- ing when you might not have time to stop to enjoy a proper lunch. I also love serving the hash for dinner. Either way, make sure to offer plenty of hot sauce or salsa for an extra kick.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced (about 2 cups)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1⁄2 large red onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups packed stemmed, chopped kale
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 large eggs
- 1 large ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and sliced
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.
2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the sweet potatoes and cook until fork-tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain well and pat dry with a paper towel.
3. In a large oven-safe skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the sweet potatoes, spreading them out in an even layer. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned. Add the onion and peppers and cook for 5 minutes longer, until softened. Stir in the garlic and chopped kale and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
4. Turn off the heat and make four indentations in the hash to make room for the eggs. Crack an egg into each indentation. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the eggs are set.
5. Top the hash with the avocado slices, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and serve immediately.
